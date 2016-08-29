U.S., India sign military logistics agreement

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The United States and India have signed an agreement to share military logistics, they said in a joint statement on Monday, a step towards building defense ties as both countries seek to counter the growing maritime assertiveness of China.

The accord allows the two militaries to use each other's land, air and naval bases for resupplies, repairs and rest.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar reached an agreement "in principle" in April, but had yet to finalize the details. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alan Crosby)