U.S. envoy to India says worried by activist, charity clampdown

NEW DELHI, May 6 (Reuters) - A clampdown by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government could have a “chilling effect” on foreign-funded charities and activists and is a cause for concern, the U.S. ambassador to India said on Wednesday.

Since taking office almost a year ago, Modi’s government has frozen the accounts of Greenpeace; limited the travel of some activists; and has put the U.S.-based Ford Foundation on a security watch list.

The Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was also being investigated. A spokewoman for the foundation said it was seeking clarification on the matter.