June 8, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

India's Modi sees reactor purchases marking new era in cooperation with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his country’s India’s planned purchase of six nuclear reactors from Toshiba Corp’s Westinghouse Electric would mark a mark new era in nuclear and scientific cooperation with the United States.

“In the field of nuclear energy, we are purchasing six nuclear reactors from Westinghouse, which will mark a new era in our nuclear and scientific cooperation,” Modi told an event organized by the U.S. India Business Council during a visit to Washington. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

