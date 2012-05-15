FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India tells U.S. Iranian oil import cuts to continue-source
May 15, 2012 / 10:37 AM / in 5 years

India tells U.S. Iranian oil import cuts to continue-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 15 (Reuters) - India will continue to reduce its oil imports from Iran over time but did not discuss a target or time-frame for such reductions with U.S. special envoy Carlos Pascual on Tuesday, a source familiar with the discussions said.

Pascual, who has been pressing Iran’s importers to cut their imports, met foreign ministry officials in New Delhi. They discussed a waiver from U.S. financial sanctions, which are due to come into effect at the end of June, but came to no firm conclusions, the source said.

“We will continue to keep discussing it (the waiver),” the source said, on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

Both sides also discussed India’s significant imports of fertilizer from Iran, but again no firm decisions were made, the source said. (Reporting by Ross Colvin; editing by Malini Menon)

