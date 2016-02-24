U.S. wins WTO dispute against India's solar rules

GENEVA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States won a ruling against India at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday after challenging the rules on the origin of solar cells and solar modules used in India’s national solar power programme.

In a statement, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office called the ruling a significant win that would hasten the march of solar energy across the world and support clean energy jobs in the United States. (Reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva and David Lawder in Washington; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)