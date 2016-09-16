FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
India loses WTO appeal in U.S. solar dispute
September 16, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

India loses WTO appeal in U.S. solar dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - India lost its appeal at the World Trade Organization in a dispute over solar power on Friday, failing to overturn a U.S. complaint that New Delhi had discriminated against importers in the Indian solar power sector.

The WTO's appeals judges upheld an earlier ruling that found India had broken WTO rules by requiring certain solar cells and modules to be made in India. The appeal ruling is final and India will be expected to bring its laws into compliance with the WTO rules. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
