FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WTO issues mixed ruling in Indian challenge to U.S. steel duties
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 8, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

WTO issues mixed ruling in Indian challenge to U.S. steel duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body issued a mixed ruling on Monday in a trade dispute brought by India to challenge U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Indian steel.

In one of the most complicated appeals decisions ever handled by the 19-year-old trade watchdog, the Appellate Body reversed much of a ruling by a three-person panel in July, which said the U.S. duties had wrongly penalised India for subsidising steel exports from Tata Steel.

However the Appellate Body still ruled that the U.S. duties were in breach of WTO rules and it asked the United States to bring its rules into line. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Robert Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.