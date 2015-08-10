India's Vedanta set to produce 5.5 mln T iron ore after restarting operations

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd, India’s biggest private miner, expects to produce 5.5 million tonnes of iron ore this fiscal year to March after restarting operations on Monday after a gap of almost three years, a senior company executive told Reuters.

The company, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, is already talking to buyers and officials from three Chinese mills who will come to India to meet the company’s executives next week, said Aniruddha Joshi, a vice president at the company. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)