FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Vedanta set to produce 5.5 mln T iron ore after restarting operations
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

India's Vedanta set to produce 5.5 mln T iron ore after restarting operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd, India’s biggest private miner, expects to produce 5.5 million tonnes of iron ore this fiscal year to March after restarting operations on Monday after a gap of almost three years, a senior company executive told Reuters.

The company, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, is already talking to buyers and officials from three Chinese mills who will come to India to meet the company’s executives next week, said Aniruddha Joshi, a vice president at the company. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.