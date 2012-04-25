FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's PEC buys 7,000 T RBD palmolein at $1,183/T-sources
April 25, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

India's PEC buys 7,000 T RBD palmolein at $1,183/T-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 25 (Reuters) - India’s state-owned PEC Ltd has bought 7,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,183 per tonne, two trade sources said on Wednesday, slightly lower than the last known price paid by another state-run trading company.

The sources said the cargoes would be delivered on the south coast by mid-May. The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

PEC had issued the import tender last week.

PEC regularly procures cooking oils for the southern state of Tamil Nadu for subsidised sale.

On Tuesday, MMTC Ltd bought 30,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,187 per tonne for deliveries in early May.

India, the world’s top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)

