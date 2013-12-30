FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India panel clears Vodafone's $1.6 bln plan to fully own local unit
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 30, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

India panel clears Vodafone's $1.6 bln plan to fully own local unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - India’s foreign investment regulator cleared a decision on Vodafone Group Plc’s $1.6 billion plan to take full ownership of its local unit, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Monday.

The deal needs final approval from India’s federal cabinet.

India allowed foreign companies in the telecommunications sector to raise their holdings to 100 percent from 74 percent in their Indian businesses in August.

Vodafone, which entered India in 2007 by buying Hutchison Whampoa’s local cellular assets in an $11 billion deal, directly and indirectly owns a combined 84.5 percent of Vodafone India, the country’s No.2 telecoms company by users and revenue. Its direct holding in the unit is 64.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.