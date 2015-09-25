FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India orders probe into Volkswagen cars - Mint
September 25, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

India orders probe into Volkswagen cars - Mint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government has ordered a probe into Volkswagen emissions after the carmaker admitted cheating on U.S. pollution tests, the Mint newspaper reported on Friday citing officials familiar with the matter.

The government has asked testing agency Automotive Research Association of India to evaluate Volkswagen cars, the newspaper said.

“We want to know if what happened in the U.S. could happen in India or not,” Mint quoted a government official as saying.

Volkswagen was not immediately reachable for a comment on the article. A spokesman at the transport ministry was not immediately reachable for a comment. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Stephen Coates)

