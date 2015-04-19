FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
E-commerce boom spurs record demand for India's VRL Logistics IPO
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 19, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

E-commerce boom spurs record demand for India's VRL Logistics IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - A $75-million market debut for Indian parcel delivery firm VRL Logistics Ltd IPO-VRLL.NS has encountered record demand, drawing bids for more than 70 times the number of shares on offer late last week, as investors bet on an e-commerce boom.

Subscription levels were the highest in nearly eight years, stock exchange data showed, roughly the highest since the global financial crisis hit.

Analysts said strong demand was helped by the successful listing of renewable energy firm INOX Wind, which has lifted primary market sentiment, and growing demand for logistics services as Indians buy more online.

The sale received bids amounting to 74.26 times the number of shares on offer by the last day on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 58.22 times, while the non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 250.86 times.

Previous record IPO subscriptions include those of Power Finance Corp, subscribed 77.2 times in 2007 and Reliance Power, subscribed 73 times in 2008.

VRL competes with companies including Gati Ltd and Transport Corporation of India Ltd.

Rival Gati is also planning to launch a share sale, via advisor Motilal Oswal, to raise nearly $20 million, two sources directly involved told Reuters.

ICICI Securities and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd were the advisers for the VRL Logistics share sale. ($1=62.5403 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.