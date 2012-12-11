FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India government says welcomes Wal-Mart lobbying inquiry
December 11, 2012

India government says welcomes Wal-Mart lobbying inquiry

NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Indian government is open to an inquiry into Wal-Mart’s lobbying practices, a minister said on Tuesday, after reports the company spent $25 million in the United States to help gain access to markets including Asia’s third largest economy.

“The government views this with as much concern as all sections of the house and has no hesitation in having an inquiry,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath told parliament as the opposition shouted for a probe.

Opposition uproar at a government policy to allow foreign supermarkets to operate in India for the first time has repeatedly caused parliament to be adjourned in recent weeks and derailed efforts to pass economic reforms.

