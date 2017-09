NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Northern India’s water table is sinking fast due to excessive cultivation of water-intensive crops like rice, to produce a kilogramme of which requires roughly six times the amount a typical person would drink in a year.

Below is a table on thirsty crops grown in India:

CROP Water requirement in

litres/kg of crop

Cotton 7,000-29,000

Rice 3,000-5,000

Sugarcane 1,500-3,000

Soya 2,000

Wheat 900

Potatoes 500

Source: World Wide Fund For Nature