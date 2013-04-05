RPT-India's MMTC issues tender to export 50,000 tonnes wheat

(Repeats to attach to the alert with no change in text)

NEW DELHI, April 5 (Reuters) - Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued an international tender to export 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, a company statement said on Friday.

The stocks will be available from government warehouses located at Kakinada port on the east coast of the country. The deadline for the tender is April 12 and the wheat is for shipment between May 5 and June 5.

India is considering lowering the floor price for wheat sales to private traders for export from state warehouses, government sources said on Thursday, after State Trading Corporation was forced to cancel a wheat export tender. [

State-run companies such as MMTC, STC and PEC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since July 2012. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)