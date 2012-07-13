UPDATE 1-India kicks off wheat sales to trim bulging stocks

* Three companies offer stocks from government warehouses

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Michael Hogan

NEW DELHI/HAMBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - India has kicked off wheat exports from government stocks with an offer of 240,000 tonnes, which would be the first such sale in at least four years, as it gradually tries to make space in overflowing warehouses for the next harvest.

India, the world’s second-biggest wheat producer, has been struggling to manage bulging stockpiles built up during bumper harvests since 2007. It now risks losing some to rot.

New Delhi stands to benefit from current higher global wheat prices if it manages to seal deals through its three tenders, issued just days after the Indian cabinet approved export of 2 million tonnes of wheat.

“There will be strong interest in the Indian wheat tender because a lot of traders are short on wheat,” said a trader with a global trading company in Singapore.

“(Traders) have sold Indian wheat and now they need to supply to buyers but not much is available in the open market,” he added.

The tenders issued by state-run trading firms MMTC , STC and PEC will close on Aug. 3. Buyers will lift the grain in August and September from Food Corporation of India’s warehouses.

On July 1, government stocks amounted to 49.8 million tonnes, much higher than a target of 17.1 million for the current quarter.

India lifted a four-year ban on wheat exports in September, but private shipments from the South Asian nation have picked up only in recent weeks after a rally in global prices and a weaker rupee made Indian wheat competitive in the world market.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) hit a 17-month high on Thursday, fuelled by concerns about crops in the Black Sea region and a strengthening corn market.

“(Traders) will bid so aggressively that the government is likely to fetch higher prices,” the trader said, adding that traders “can’t get wheat in the open market”.

Indian wheat is quoted around $290 a tonne free on board (FoB), up from $260 a tonne two weeks ago, traders said.

South Korea bought 150,000 tonnes of Indian wheat last month at $250 to $270 a tonne, including cost and freight. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Writing by Deepak Sharma, editing by Jane Baird)