* Scraps 10 pct duty; second cut in 4 months
* Analysts doubt govt's output projections
* Droughts in 2014, 2015 led to stock drawdown
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 India has scrapped its 10
percent import duty on wheat, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told
parliament on Thursday, amid fears of a shortage of the staple
after droughts in 2014 and 2015 depleted stocks.
Private importers have already purchased about 500,000
tonnes of wheat, largely from Australia, in the past month after
the world's second-biggest producer of the grain cut the duty to
10 percent from 25 percent in September.
Jaitley said the latest duty cut was effective immediately
with no end date. The cut is likely to help private traders such
as Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and Glencore
increase their imports.
The duty reductions have also raised doubts about the
government's wheat production estimates. Traders say production
in the last two years has fallen well below the peak of 2014 and
2015, reducing stocks to the lowest level in nearly a decade and
pushing domestic prices close to record highs.
The announcement comes a month after the government, in a
shock crackdown against the shadow economy, scrapped high-value
banknotes that accounted for 86 percent of cash in circulation.
Farmers have complained that the move made it hard for them
to buy seed and fertilisers, disrupting the planting of winter
crops. Officials counter that planting is ahead of schedule but
have also taken steps to boost credit to farmers.
India's farm ministry in August pegged 2016 wheat output at
93.50 million tonnes, up from 86.53 million tonnes a year ago,
but most traders see substantially lower production.
"The government has been progressively reducing the wheat
import tax and has now finally abolished the duty," said
Tejinder Narang, a widely respected New Delhi-based trade
analyst. "This clearly validates the fact the agriculture
ministry's production estimate of 93 million-94 million tonnes
was just a myth. Pure myth."
A farm ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Krishna N. Das;
Editing by Douglas Busvine and Tom Hogue)