India's MMTC floats tender to export 50,000 T wheat

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - India’s state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued a tender to export 50,000 tonnes of wheat for June shipment, a company statement said on Monday.

Bids closes on June 3. The state-backed trader will export from government warehouses on the east coast and through the Kakinada port.

State-run companies MMTC, STC and PEC started floating export tenders in July 2013 to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)