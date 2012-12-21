FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's MMTC gets highest bid at $322.5/T in wheat export tender
December 21, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

India's MMTC gets highest bid at $322.5/T in wheat export tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India’s state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $322.5 per tonne from global trading firm Peter Cremer for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

Last month, MMTC floated the tender to sell 110,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipments between Jan. 1 and Feb. 10 from the west coast as part of the government’s plan to cut stocks at its warehouses.

The highest bid was for 50,000 tonnes of grain for shipment in January, the sources said. Earlier this month, MMTC had reduced the original quantity of grains to be offered.

State-run firms State Trading Corp. (STC) and unlisted PEC Ltd have also regularly floated export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

The bid in MMTC’s tender was the highest in comparison to similar tenders floated by STC and PEC, which also closed on Friday.

STC received the highest bid at $322 per tonne, while PEC’s wheat export tender received the highest quote at $321 per tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta, editing by Anurag Kotoky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
