India's PEC gets highest bid at $290/T in wheat export tender

NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - India’s state-run PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $290 per tonne in its wheat export tender offering 70,000 tonnes on the east coast, trade sources said on Monday, above the government’s new floor price of $260 per tonne.

PEC issued the tender last month offering the grain from government warehouses for shipment in December.

The highest bid in its other tender, for 90,000 tonnes from the west coast, came in at $285 per tonne.

Earlier, state-run companies State Trading Corp. and MMTC Ltd received highest bids at $286 per tonne in similar wheat export tenders.

Last month, India reduced the minimum price at which it would sell exports by $40 per tonne to make supplies competitive in the global markets after its attempts to cut huge stocks found few takers.

The three state traders aim to ship out a total of 2 million tonnes of the grain from government warehouses in this latest round of global tenders. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)