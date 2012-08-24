FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's STC gets 10 bids in wheat export tender-sources
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 24, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

India's STC gets 10 bids in wheat export tender-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - India’s state-run State Trading Corp. has received 10 bids for its global wheat export tender with the highest bid at $311.11 per tonne from Emmsons Gulf, trade sources said on Friday.

German grain trader Toepfer International was the second highest bidder offering to buy wheat at $308.43 a tonne, trade sources said.

While Emmsons has offered to buy 20,000 tonnes, Toepfer is willing to lift 40,000 tonnes, the sources said.

STC floated the tender to sell 40,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export on India’s southern coast earlier this month, as part of the government’s strategy to cut stocks at its warehouses.

Earlier this month, STC received 12 bids in a similar wheat export tender offering 100,000 tonnes with the highest bid at $302 per tonne from Toepfer. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Arup Roychoudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.