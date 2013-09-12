FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's STC to issue 60,000 T wheat export tender-trade sources
September 12, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

India's STC to issue 60,000 T wheat export tender-trade sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - State Trading Corporation of India will issue a global tender to export 60,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15, trade sources said on Thursday.

The stocks would be made available at the Mundra port, on India’s west coast, and the deadline for the submission of bids is Oct. 4, the sources said.

In August, the government allowed the state-owned grain procurement agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) to export an extra 2 million tonnes of wheat with a floor price of $300 per tonne as part of its efforts to cut down huge stocks at its warehouses.

The latest tender comes after nearly a three-month gap.

The two other state-run trading companies MMTC Ltd and PEC would also float their respective wheat export tenders soon with the same closing date for bids, the sources said, but did not specify the quantities. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)

