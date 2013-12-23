FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's STC gets highest bid at $288.3/T in wheat export tender
December 23, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

India's STC gets highest bid at $288.3/T in wheat export tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India’s State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $288.3 per tonne for its wheat export tender offering 200,000 tonnes, trade sources said on Monday, more than the government’s floor price of $260 a tonne.

There were 10 bidders for the global tender, said one of the sources.

The state-run trader issued the tender last month offering the grain from government warehouses for shipment between Jan. 4 and Feb. 3 on the country’s west coast.

Separately, the trading company has extended the deadline for bids for its 70,000 tonnes wheat export tender from the southern port of Chennai to Jan. 10, it said in a statement.

The tender is part of the Indian government’s plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas until March, as it attempts to trim bulging stocks.

Earlier, state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $283.11 a tonne for its wheat export tender from the east coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)

