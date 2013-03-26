FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's STC gets highest bid at $302/T in wheat export tender
March 26, 2013

India's STC gets highest bid at $302/T in wheat export tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 26 (Reuters) - India’s state-run State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $302 per tonne from Dubai-based trader Emmsons Gulf in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Tuesday.

On March 6, STC had issued a tender to export 30,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments by April 30 from the western port of New Mangalore.

State-run companies such as MMTC, STC and PEC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since July 2012.

On Monday, PEC received the highest bid at $305 per tonne from Singapore-based trader Concordia for a 50,000-tonne wheat export tender. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
