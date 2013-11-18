India's STC gets highest bid at $286/T in wheat export tender

NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - India’s State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $286 per tonne in its wheat export tender offering 120,000 tonnes on the west coast, trade sources said on Monday, above the government’s new floor price of $260 a tonne.

There were seven bids in the global tender, said one of the sources.

STC issued the tender last month offering the grain from government warehouses for shipment by December.

Earlier, state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at the same price, $286 a tonne, in another wheat export tender offering 60,000 tonnes of the grain from government warehouses on the east coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)