India's STC gets highest bid at $283.6/T in wheat export tender

NEW DELHI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India’s State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $283.6 per tonne, way above a floor price of $260 per tonne, for its wheat export tender offering 70,000 tonnes, trade sources said on Friday.

There were eight bidders for the global tender, said one of the sources.

STC floated the tender last month offering the grain from government warehouses for shipments by February from southeastern Chennai port.

The tender is part of India’s plan to export 2 million tonnes of wheat by March to trim bulging stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)