FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's MMTC gets highest bid of $308.25/T in wheat export tender - trade sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 9, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

India's MMTC gets highest bid of $308.25/T in wheat export tender - trade sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India’s state-run MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid at $308.25 per tonne from global trading firm Toepfer in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Tuesday.

MMTC floated the tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export from the east coast last month, as part of the government’s strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses.

State Trading Corp., another state-run company, received one bid at $305 per tonne in a tender to export 40,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments by November from the southern port of Chennai.

Both these state-owned trading companies are involved in the sale of wheat stocks from government warehouses.

Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.