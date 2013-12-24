FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's PEC floats 190,000 T wheat export tenders
December 24, 2013

India's PEC floats 190,000 T wheat export tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - India’s PEC Ltd has issued two global tenders to export a total 190,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Jan. 20 and Feb. 25, a company statement showed on Tuesday.

The state-run trader is offering 120,000 tonnes at Kandla port on the western cost and the rest at Vizag port on the east coast, the statement said.

The deadline for submission of bids in both tenders is Jan. 14.

The tender is a part of the government’s plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas by March as it attempts to reduce bulging stocks. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

