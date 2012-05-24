India's STC gets bids at $150-$230/T in wheat export tender-sources

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - Indian government-run State Trading Corp. has received six bids ranging between $150-$230 per tonne for its global wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

Dhaka-based trading company Rokeya Flour Mills bid the lowest price, while Netherlands-based Glencore Grains quoted the highest in the tender, they added.

Earlier, sources had said bidders in the tender included the Indian arms of global trading companies Cargill and Toepfer.

On May 11, STC floated the global tender for private traders for exports as part of the government’s strategy to trim huge wheat stocks.