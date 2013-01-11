FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's MMTC gets highest bid at $319.45/T in wheat export tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 11, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

India's MMTC gets highest bid at $319.45/T in wheat export tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India’s state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $319.45 per tonne from a Singapore-based trading firm for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

Last month, MMTC floated the tender to sell 150,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments between Feb. 1 and March 1 from the east coast as part of the government’s plan to cut stocks at its warehouses.

State-run firms State Trading Corp. (STC) and unlisted PEC Ltd have also regularly floated export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom

