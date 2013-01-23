India's STC gets highest bid at $314/T in wheat tender

NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India’s State Trading Corp. (STC) has received the highest bid at $314.34 per tonne from global trader Glencore for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Last month, STC floated a tender offering 40,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses located at Chennai port on the east coast for shipment in February.

State-run trading firms such as unlisted PEC, STC and MMTC , have been regularly floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

On Jan. 17, PEC received the highest bid at $314 per tonne for a similar export tender for the grain from government warehouses located on the west coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)