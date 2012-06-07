Indian IT firm Wipro's back office unit head resigns

BANGALORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Manish Dugar, a senior vice president at Wipro Ltd, India’s third-biggest software services provider, has quit, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Dugar was head of Wipro’s call centre and back-office services unit, which accounted for about 6.3 percent of Wipro’s total revenue in the last quarter of the fiscal year ended March.

Manoj Punja, Wipro’s chief sales and operations officer for Latin America, will take over Dugar’s position, according to the company statement. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by David Holmes)