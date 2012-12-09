FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Wipro to buy Singapore-based skincare company for $144 mln
December 9, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

India Wipro to buy Singapore-based skincare company for $144 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s No.3 software services provider, will acquire L.D. Waxson Group, a Singapore-based consumer goods company, in an all-cash deal worth about $144 million, the Indian company said in a statement.

The deal, expected to be completed within 60 days, is valued at 2.1 times the revenue reported by L.D. Waxson during the fiscal year 2011-12, according to the statement issued on Saturday.

L.D. Waxson, which sells skincare and healthcare products in countries including China, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, will be a part of Wipro’s stable of consumer care products.

In November, Wipro decided to hive off its non-IT businesses, including consumer care, medical diagnostics and infrastructure units, into a new unlisted firm, known as Wipro Enterprises Ltd, to focus exclusively on information technology. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Paul Tait)

