#Industrials
April 30, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

India's Wipro to buy Australian company for $37 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s No. 3 software services exporter, has signed an agreement to buy Australia’s Promax Applications Group for 35 million Australian dollars ($37 million), it said in a statement on Monday.

The acquisition will help Wipro strengthen its position in analytics and information management services, the company said, adding the deal will be closed by end June.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor. ($1 = 0.9577 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

