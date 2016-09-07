FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Yes Bank launches up to $1 bln share sale to institutions
September 7, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

India's Yes Bank launches up to $1 bln share sale to institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian lender Yes Bank Ltd has launched an up to $1 billion share sale to institutions, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The lender is selling the shares at 1,350-1,410 rupees apiece, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported, citing two bankers privy to the transaction.

Yes Bank shares closed down 2.7 percent at 1,401.55 rupees on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs and Motilal Oswal are the global coordinators and bookrunners alongside HSBC, JM Financial, Nomura, Religare, SBI Capital and Yes Securities, IFR reported. ($1 = 66.3738 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
