Indian restaurant search provider Zomato raises $37 mln in fresh funding

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Zomato, a web-based restaurant search engine in India, said on Wednesday it had raised $37 million from Sequoia Capital and Info Edge India Ltd to fund its expansion in overseas markets.

Info Edge, which is an existing investor in Zomato, said in a separate filing to the stock exchanges that it had invested 570 million rupees ($9.2 million) in Zomato in the latest round.

Info Edge said its cumulative investment in Zomato reached 1.43 billion rupees, giving it a 50.1 percent stake of the company. ($1 = 61.6725 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)