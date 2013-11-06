FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian restaurant search provider Zomato raises $37 mln in fresh funding
November 6, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Indian restaurant search provider Zomato raises $37 mln in fresh funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Zomato, a web-based restaurant search engine in India, said on Wednesday it had raised $37 million from Sequoia Capital and Info Edge India Ltd to fund its expansion in overseas markets.

Info Edge, which is an existing investor in Zomato, said in a separate filing to the stock exchanges that it had invested 570 million rupees ($9.2 million) in Zomato in the latest round.

Info Edge said its cumulative investment in Zomato reached 1.43 billion rupees, giving it a 50.1 percent stake of the company. ($1 = 61.6725 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)

