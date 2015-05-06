FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bollywood star Salman Khan sentenced to 5 years for hit-and-run
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 6, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Bollywood star Salman Khan sentenced to 5 years for hit-and-run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 6 (Reuters) - An Indian court sentenced Bollywood star Salman Khan to 5 years in prison on Wednesday for culpable homicide for the death of a homeless man in a hit-and-run accident, media reports said, potentially derailing several big movie projects.

Judge D.W. Deshpande of the Mumbai court earlier upheld prosecution charges that Khan, 49, was driving under the influence of alcohol and lost control of his car, ramming into a bakery in the 2002 accident.

One man sleeping on the pavement by the bakery was killed and four people were injured. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.