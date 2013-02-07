FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Indiabulls Financial to raise up to $84 mln via share sale-term sheet
February 7, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

India's Indiabulls Financial to raise up to $84 mln via share sale-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India’s Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd has launched a share sale for institutional investors to raise up to 4.48 billion rupees ($84 million), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

Indiabulls will sell shares at a price range of 283.5 rupees to 298.5 rupees, up to 5 percent discount to its Thursday’s close, as per the document.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the sole book runner to the transaction. ($1 = 53.2300 rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

