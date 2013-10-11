FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's top bullion bank to work with jewellers to tease out gold hoards
#Basic Materials
October 11, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

India's top bullion bank to work with jewellers to tease out gold hoards

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Siddesh Mayenkar
    MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The biggest bullion-importing
bank in India plans to team up with jewellers for the first time
to offer a gold deposit scheme, hoping ease of access and
attractive interest rates will tempt people to part with their
jewellery and relieve tight supplies.
    Bank of Nova Scotia is in talks with trade group
the Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) and the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) to finalise details, the head of the bank's
Indian bullion operations said.
    Gold imports to the world's biggest bullion buyer have all
but dried up after steps taken by the government and RBI to cut
them to help rein in a record current account deficit, leaving
domestic jewellers scrambling for supplies.
    With demand still strong and expected to rise in the next
few months as the festival season starts, the gold industry has 
turned its sights on the 20,000 tonnes of gold thought to be
squirrelled away in homes.
    "It's in a fairly advanced stage. There are a couple of
issues to be sorted out, so once (they are) sorted out, it could
be launched," said Rajan Venkatesh, managing director of
Scotiabank's Indian bullion operations. He declined to spell out
the problems or the details of the scheme.
    GJF's chairman, Haresh Soni, said the deposit scheme was
currently under discussion with the RBI, and the trade group was
hoping to get approval from the central bank in four or five
weeks. The RBI declined to comment.
    Soni said he had proposed interest rates for the scheme of
2.5 to 3 percent of the gold price, to be paid in gold.
    Similar schemes run by banks on their own offer lower rates
and have not been popular. Indians prefer to hold their gold in
ornament form and need strong incentives to give up heirlooms
and wedding gifts.
    India's government and central bank have taken several steps
this year to stem the flow of gold into the country, including
imposing a record 10 percent duty on imports, to help reduce the
current account gap.
    Gold is the most expensive non-essential import for the
country and shipments hit a record 162 tonnes in May.
    The central bank introduced a rule in July making it
necessary for 20 percent of all imports to be re-exported,
largely as jewellery. The complexity of the rule prompted banks
to stop importing for more than two months.
    Consumer demand, however, has not slowed, with the World
Gold Council forecasting it to exceed 1,000 tonnes for the year.
     
 
    
    HURDLES?
    Scotiabank's plan aims to enlist jewellers to collect the
gold, which could make it more accessible in a country where
many people use family-run jewellers for generations and banks
are few and far between in rural areas.
    Other attractions of the scheme could include more
flexibility in the duration of deposits plus tax-free interest. 
    Soni said he had proposed a lock-in period for the deposits
with Scotiabank of two to seven years, compared with the three
to five years in a similar scheme run by state-owned State Bank
of India (SBI).
    Indians often use gold as a ready source of liquidity in
times of need, making longer-term deposits less attractive.
    SBI offers interest rates of 0.75 percent to 1 percent on
gold deposits, depending on the time period.
    The Scotiabank scheme will start small, with just 500
jewellers likely to be enrolled initially, according to the
trade body, which has a network of 300,000 jewellers. It hopes
to expand that to 10,000 jewellers in the first six months.

 (Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
