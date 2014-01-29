FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Infoline raises $117 mln fund
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

India Infoline raises $117 mln fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - IIFL Private Wealth, the wealth management arm of financial services company India Infoline has raised about 7.35 billion rupees ($117.3 million) to invest in the property sector, the Mumbai-based firm said on Wednesday.

Indiareit, the real estate private equity arm of Piramal Enterprises will manage the fund, India Infoline said in a statement.

The fund will have an option to co-invest another 5 billion rupees, it said.

This would be a closed ended fund with four-year tenure and an 18 month deployment period, the company said. The fund will target gross returns in the range of 22-24 percent and an equity commitment of 500 million rupees to 750 million rupees per transaction.

U.S. private equity giant Carlyle Group holds a 9.73 percent stake in India Infoline. ($1 = 62.6550 rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.