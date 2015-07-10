FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MRPL buys first cargo of Brazil's Ostra oil
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
July 10, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

MRPL buys first cargo of Brazil's Ostra oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) has made its first purchase of Brazil’s Ostra crude, two trade sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

It bought a 900,000-barrel cargo for loading in the second half of August from Shell, the sources said.

The pricing is at a discount of about $1 a barrel to dated Brent on a delivered basis, one of the sources said.

MRPL operates a 300,000-barrels-per-day coastal refinery in the southern state of Karnataka.

The purchase is another sign that India is looking to diversify away from its traditional heavy consumption of Middle Eastern crude oil.

Saudi Arabia lost its spot in May as India’s top oil supplier to Nigeria, ship-tracking data compiled by Reuters showed, as the world’s top crude exporter struggles to maintain market share in Asia.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Simon Falush; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.