India's Ratan Tata buys stake in Chinese phone maker Xiaomi
#Financials
April 26, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

India's Ratan Tata buys stake in Chinese phone maker Xiaomi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons has bought an unspecified stake in Chinese phone maker Xiaomi, a Xiaomi company statement said on Sunday.

“Mr. Tata is one of the most well-respected business leaders in the world. An investment by him is an affirmation of the strategy we have undertaken in India so far,” said Lei Jun, founder and chief executive officer of Xiaomi.

“We are looking forward to bringing more products into India,” he said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
