4 months ago
Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board
April 25, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 4 months ago

Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 25 (Reuters) - Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.

Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business.

The Shapoorji Pallonji family own a roughly 18 percent stake in Tata Sons, with Tata Trusts - a group of public charities - owning a controlling 66 percent stake in the holding company.

Cyrus Mistry was forced out from the chairmanship of Tata Sons last October, and has since been embroiled in a public spat with the group.

For the notification, please see: bit.ly/2q1iWRo (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Nidhi Verma; editing by Alexander Smith)

