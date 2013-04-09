Indian shares falls for fifth session; foreign funds sell

MUMBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index hit its lowest close in seven months on Tuesday on the back of continued foreign selling in blue chips amidst worries that companies would post lacklustre earnings and uncertainty over political stability. The BSE index provisionally fell 1.2 percent to close at 18,218.80, its lowest close since Sept. 13, 2012.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.86 percent to also mark its lowest close in around seven months. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)