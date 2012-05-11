FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's NALCO issues tender to export 12,000 T aluminium
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 11, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

India's NALCO issues tender to export 12,000 T aluminium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, May 11 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co has issued a tender to export 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots, its Commercial Director Ansuman Das said on Friday.

The last date for submission of bids is May 15. The metal would be shipped in eight batches of 1,500 tonnes each from May to December, Das said.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold a same quantity of aluminium ingots at $160 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis to a London-based buyer this month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.