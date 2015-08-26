FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

India's state-owned LIC buys 86 pct of Indian Oil Corp shares sold by govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, the country’s largest investor, bought just under 86 percent of shares sold by the government earlier this week in state-run refiner and fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp , a regulatory filing showed.

New Delhi is seeking to raise as much as $11 billion by selling stakes in state-run firms this year. While LIC is a frequent back up for government sales, the sum it bought on Monday, amid a stock market rout, is likely to raise questions over the future of the sell-off programme.

The Indian government sold 10 percent of Indian Oil, raising around $1.4 billion.

Officials at LIC, whose stake has risen to 11.11 percent in Indian Oil from 2.52 percent according to Tuesday’s filing after market hours to the Bombay Stock Exchange, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
