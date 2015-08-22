FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Oil stake sale floor price set at 387 rupees a share
#India Top News
August 22, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Indian Oil stake sale floor price set at 387 rupees a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker fills a car with petrol as he gestures towards the fuel barometer for the passenger to check, at a fuel station in Kolkata September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The government has set a floor price for the sale of shares in top state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd at 387 rupees each, the company said, a two percent discount from Friday’s close.

At the floor price, the 10 percent stake sale in the company will bring in 93.96 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) for the government.

New Delhi is seeking to raise as much as $11 billion by selling stakes in state-run companies this fiscal year, crucial to narrowing the fiscal deficit to a planned 3.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2015/16.

($1 = 66.0238 rupees)

Reporting by Himank Sharma; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
