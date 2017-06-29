Indiana may appeal a U.S. court ruling that
blocked parts of the state's latest abortion law that critics
said would deter girls under 18 from getting an abortion without
parental approval, the state attorney general's office said on
Thursday.
U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued a
preliminary injunction late on Wednesday against portions of
measure signed in April by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
Indiana law already required parental consent for minors
unless a judge provided a waiver known as a "judicial bypass."
The new law allowed the judge to notify parents if the waiver is
granted, and was scheduled to take effect July 1.
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky and the American
Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued to stop the law in May,
arguing it created an unconstitutional burden on minors and
would create a chilling effect.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is reviewing the ruling
to determine whether to appeal, spokesman Corey Elliot said in
an interview.
"Wednesday's injunction essentially encourages a minor to go
it alone through the emotionally and physically overwhelming
procedure of aborting a human being," Hill said in a statement.
"We will always support the authority of parents to know
what is going on with their children."
The judge also blocked provisions that barred abortion
clinics from talking with teens about options in other states,
and more stringent identification requirements for parents
before their child gets an abortion.
"This decision affirms that the state must continue to
provide a safe alternative for young women who - whatever their
circumstances - are unable to talk to their parents about this
difficult and personal decision," ACLU of Indiana Legal Director
Ken Falk said in a statement.
The Indiana State Department of Health recorded 244
abortions in 2015 of girls aged 10 to 17, roughly 3 percent of
the state total.
The U.S. Supreme Court has held that a minor who is unable
or unwilling to obtain parental consent for an abortion must be
allowed to proceed if a judge determines that she is
sufficiently mature to make the decision herself or that an
abortion is in her best interest, the ACLU said.