Indiana court blocks utility from passing $90 mln in costs to consumers

An Indiana appellate court has blocked an electric utility from passing along to customers the $90 million cost of pollution-control upgrades to aging coal plants, finding the work was undertaken without proper state approvals.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals of Indiana on Thursday found that the state Utility Regulatory Commission failed to make a finding that the upgrades were necessary and in the public interest before telling Vectren Energy Delivery it could pass on its costs to customers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RNlJEj