Ex-Subway pitchman pleads guilty to child sex charges, to be sentenced

(Reuters) - Former Subway sandwich chain pitchman Jared Fogle on Thursday pleaded guilty to child pornography and sex charges and is scheduled to be sentenced to prison.

Fogle, who became famous after losing weight on a diet that included sandwiches from the fast-food chain, agreed in August to a deal with prosecutors under which he would plead guilty to charges of child pornography and traveling for illicit paid sex with minors.

Under the agreement, Fogle formally pleaded on Thursday and is set to be sentenced by a U.S. district judge in Indianapolis.

Fogle agreed in court on Thursday to avoid pornography, get sexual disorder treatment and will be a registered sex offender.

Dr. John Bradford, a forensic psychiatrist testifying for the defense at the sentencing hearing, said Fogle has “mild” pedophilia and was mostly attracted to older female teenagers 16 and 17 years old, not prepubescent children. Bradford also said Fogle has an alcohol problem.

Subway fired Fogle when reports of the plea agreement emerged. He has already begun to pay $1.4 million in restitution to 14 victims who are minors.

Federal prosecutors recommended last week that Fogle spend 12-and-a-half years in prison and be under lifetime supervision. After leaving prison, he would also be required to register as a sex offender in any state where he worked or lived.

The sentencing recommendation leaves the door open for further charges against Fogle if other evidence emerges.

Authorities have so far identified 12 victims of child pornography in Indiana, along with two teenage victims of child prostitution in New York, according to court documents.

Fogle has stated that he was sexually attracted to children as young as eight years old, the government said. (Additional reporting by Suzannah Gonzales)